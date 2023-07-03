Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title

Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title
The honey exporter said it signed the long-term deal with Olé. (Image: Comvita)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 03 Jul 2023
The market watchdog put Comvita into a trading halt this morning, which saw it remove “multimillion dollar” from the title of its announcement of a partnership with a Chinese supermarket chain.The honey exporter announced this morning that it signed the long-term deal with Olé – one of China’s largest premium retail chains with more than 100 stores across mainland China. The agreement, the company said, aimed to grow Comvita’s current revenue “significantly” with Olé over the next few...
Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index lacked any real direction and closed down just 0.4 points.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Markets

NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover

ERoad bidder, Constellation Software, prefers 100% ownership.

Pattrick Smellie 1:00pm
NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover
Markets

Xero founder Rod Drury to leave its board

Lee Hatton is also stepping down, while US-based Ajali Joshi steps in.

Ben Moore 12:29pm
Xero founder Rod Drury to leave its board

More Markets

Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index lacked any real direction and closed down just 0.4 points.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover
Markets

NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover

ERoad bidder, Constellation Software, prefers 100% ownership.

Pattrick Smellie 1:00pm
Xero founder Rod Drury to leave its board
Markets

Xero founder Rod Drury to leave its board

Lee Hatton is also stepping down, while US-based Ajali Joshi steps in.

Ben Moore 12:29pm
Tower sells Solomon Islands business
Finance

Tower sells Solomon Islands business

Tower has signed a conditional deal to sell off its Solomon Islands business to Trans Pacific Assurance for around SBD$17 million (NZ$3.3m).The Solomon Islands business is Tower’s smallest Pacific operation. In the financial year to Sept 30, 2022, it generated gross written premi...

Staff reporters 11:55am