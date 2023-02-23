Akamai to join cloud wave with Auckland datacentre

Akamai CEO Tom Leighton says the launch is to improve service to existing customers and attract more companies. (Image: Akamai)

Akamai is opening a datacentre and a ‘scrubbing centre’ in Auckland to provide its cloud computing capacity and full security product portfolio to New Zealand customers by the end of 2023.The company has achieved global scale as a content network delivery company, but has expanded its security portfolio over the last decade, and is now pushing into the cloud services market.Akamai chief executive and co-founder Tom Leighton told BusinessDesk the company already has major customers in NZ who have been asking the company for an increa...