Akamai to join cloud wave with Auckland datacentre

Akamai to join cloud wave with Auckland datacentre
Akamai CEO Tom Leighton says the launch is to improve service to existing customers and attract more companies. (Image: Akamai)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Akamai is opening a datacentre and a ‘scrubbing centre’ in Auckland to provide its cloud computing capacity and full security product portfolio to New Zealand customers by the end of 2023.The company has achieved global scale as a content network delivery company, but has expanded its security portfolio over the last decade, and is now pushing into the cloud services market.Akamai chief executive and co-founder Tom Leighton told BusinessDesk the company already has major customers in NZ who have been asking the company for an increa...
