New short cybersecurity course a gateway into tech

New short cybersecurity course a gateway into tech
Vanessa Sorensen says confidence is the first step for historically excluded peoples. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
Educational institute Te Pūkenga is working with industry to provide a six-month cybersecurity education programme, hoping to provide a pathway for Māori and Pacific peoples into jobs in tech.The programme is delivered in partnership with social enterprise TupuToa, a company that aims to provide pathways to leadership for Māori and Pacific peoples, as well as the New Zealand arm of US tech giant Microsoft.It's made up of a 12-week course, followed by an internship. The inaugural programme will begin in April with 10 internship spots al...
Technology

Morrison in talks to acquire Elliott’s $4.8b datacentre firm

The New Zealand-based infrastructure investor is among the final bidders seeking to acquire Ark Data Centres Ltd.

Bloomberg 9:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

National house prices now down 16.2% from Nov 2021 peak

While national house prices were down further in February from their November 2021 peak, they rose 0.1% from January.

Staff reporters 9:00am

