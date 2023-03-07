Menu
Why Rocket Lab’s space race landed it in Australia

Why Rocket Lab’s space race landed it in Australia
Founder Peter Beck said the Australian space industry is poised for rapid expansion. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Tue, 07 Mar 2023
Rocket Lab is launching a subsidiary across the Tasman to try and get a slice of the booming Australian space industry.The company is still in a ‘growth phase’ and posted a net loss of US$135.9 million (NZ$218.43m) on US$211m revenue in the financial year to Dec 2022, although it edges ever closer to profitability with US$500m in back orders.The inspiration behind the expansion into Australia is no secret – getting those numbers to keep going up.In Rocket Lab's year-end investor presentation, it noted the Australian govern...
