Why Rocket Lab’s space race landed it in Australia

Founder Peter Beck said the Australian space industry is poised for rapid expansion. (Image: Getty)

Rocket Lab is launching a subsidiary across the Tasman to try and get a slice of the booming Australian space industry.The company is still in a ‘growth phase’ and posted a net loss of US$135.9 million (NZ$218.43m) on US$211m revenue in the financial year to Dec 2022, although it edges ever closer to profitability with US$500m in back orders.The inspiration behind the expansion into Australia is no secret – getting those numbers to keep going up.In Rocket Lab's year-end investor presentation, it noted the Australian govern...