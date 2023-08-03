This month was the hottest in recorded history, and the evidence that humanity is at fault is irrefutable. That's why episode 14 is all about how using data and digital tools could help start to move the needle on greenhouse gas emissions.

From next year, listed companies are going to be expected to disclose their emissions in their annual reports. KPMG director and data specialist Greg Scott joins to explain what that means and what the benefits to both planet and businesses could be.

That's followed by an interview with Ben Gleisner, founder and chief executive of Cogo, a NZ-born startup helping people and small businesses across the globe get better visibility into their own emissions.

The big question is: will any of this make a difference?

