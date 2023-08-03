This month was the hottest in recorded history, and the evidence that humanity is at fault is irrefutable. That's why episode 14 is all about how using data and digital tools could help start to move the needle on greenhouse gas emissions.
From next year, listed companies are going to be expected to disclose their emissions in their annual reports. KPMG director and data specialist Greg Scott joins to explain what that means and what the benefits to both planet and businesses could be.
That's followed by an interview with Ben Gleisner, founder and chief executive of Cogo, a NZ-born startup helping people and small businesses across the globe get better visibility into their own emissions.
The big question is: will any of this make a difference?
Subscribe on iHeart Radio or wherever you get podcasts.
From our browsers to yours – recommended reading from across the internet.
Mentioned in the episode
- Climate-related disclosures and the FMA - NZFMA (video)
- NZ 'accelerating backwards' in ESG reporting: KPMG - BusinessDesk
- Over Half A Million NatWest Customers Are Measuring Their Carbon Footprint With Cogo - Fintech Finance News
From BusinessDesk
- The tech behind NZ mammogram software firm Volpara’s global success - Ben Moore
- The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change - Dileepa Fonseka
- What's lacking in the app formerly known as Twitter - Peter Griffin
Aotearoa matters
- Why paying a cyber ransom could land you with a big fine - NZ Herald
- NZ company says global 4-day work week experiment highly successful - Business Insider
- Startup stress: free support on offer for founders - Tech Blog
- Meta’s A$20m penalty over Facebook ‘privacy’ tool - NZ watchdogs react - NZ Herald
Global perspective
- The Ugly Honesty of Elon Musk’s Twitter Rebrand - The Atlantic
- Why Mark Zuckerberg is having Meta give away its most advanced AI models - Vox
Just for fun
- Tesla Solar Roof review: was it worth it? - Marques Brownlee (video)