This week, we speak to Max Ferguson, who started Lumin in 2010 to address a growing need for a robust, cloud-based way to edit and share portable document format files, better known as PDFs.
Fifteen years later, Lumin has over 100 million users worldwide and is successfully rolling out more document collaboration products and features, managing to find success with the often-tricky freemium model.
Plus, what's the latest on Deepseek and the unpacking of the NZ Government's plans for using generative AI?
Reading list
From the episode
- Kiwi software firm Lumin hits 100 million user milestone - RNZ
- Netflix, Airbnb and Uber among Chch software company's customers - Star News
- DIA on track with public service GenAI guidance - BusinessDesk
Elsewhere online
- Fintech Hnry launches in the UK - BusinessDesk
- NZ's tax rules keep it out of AI's inner circle: ex-PrimerAI CEO Sean Gourley - BusinessDesk
- NZX suspends Being AI shares, firm’s website offline - NZ Herald
- DeepSeek: cheap, powerful Chinese AI for all. What could possibly go wrong? - The Guardian
- Mark Zuckerberg: DeepSeek shows why U.S. must be AI’s ‘global open-source standard’; no reason to rethink spending - Fortune
- ByteDance researchers demo OmniHuman-1, an AI system that is “easily heads and shoulders above previous deepfake techniques”, if ByteDance's clips are accurate - TechCrunch
- AI systems with ‘unacceptable risk’ are now banned in the EU - TechCrunch