Max Ferguson founded Lumin while he was a student at Standford University. (Image: Lumin)

This week, we speak to Max Ferguson, who started Lumin in 2010 to address a growing need for a robust, cloud-based way to edit and share portable document format files, better known as PDFs.

Fifteen years later, Lumin has over 100 million users worldwide and is successfully rolling out more document collaboration products and features, managing to find success with the often-tricky freemium model.

Plus, what's the latest on Deepseek and the unpacking of the NZ Government's plans for using generative AI?

The Business of Tech is sponsored by 2degrees for Business.

Subscribe on iHeart Radio or wherever you get podcasts

Reading list

From the episode



Elsewhere online