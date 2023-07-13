No one is 100% immune to being scammed and, for businesses, one simple mistake can cost dearly.
Nigel Latta returns to NZ's screens with You've Been Scammed, a deep dive on the business of scams in Aotearoa and offers some top tips for who to be wary of, and how to avoid becoming a victim.
The tech news we cover includes: Should the government build a sovereign cloud for AI, the impending end of 3G mobile networks, and Twitter v Threads (because we can't help ourselves).
Mentioned in the episode
- You’ve Been Scammed - By Nigel Latta - TVNZ+
- AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there? - BusinessDesk
- The impending haere rā to 3G – and how to be ready - Newsroom
- Twitter is 'tanking' amid Threads’ surging popularity, analysts say - Ars Technica
- BNZ will stop sending links in text messages to help combat customer defrauding - interest.co.nz
From BusinessDesk
- Tech startup Avertana's first commercial deal is with Chinese steelmaker - by Greg Hurrell
- ComCom orders One NZ to stop 100% coverage claim
AI Corner
- Inside Google’s big AI shuffle — and how it plans to stay competitive, with Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis - The Verge
- Greetings, People Of Earth - Act One: how 'intelligent' is AI? - This American Life (Podcast)
- Are LLMs trained on pirated content? - The Verge
Aotearoa Matters
- Shopping online: Kiwis spend an estimated $8 billion a year with overseas companies - NZ Herald
- Infratil buys a stake in a company in which the Chinese state is invested - NZ Herald
- NZ researchers can participate in EU Horizon fund - Stuff
Global Perspective
- ‘It’s pillage’: thirsty Uruguayans decry Google’s plan to exploit water supply - The Guardian
- Russia hasn’t stopped maneuvering for a role in internet oversight - Washington Post
- French parliament passes law granting police eyes and ears into your phones - Interesting Engineering