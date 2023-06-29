In Episode 9 of The Business of Tech we catch up with Ben Reid, Aotearoa's leading futurist.
After we quickly dip into the 2023 NZ Hi-Tech Awards, Peter chats with Ben Reid, the creator of the influential Memia weekly newsletter, NZTE Beachheads advisor, and business consultant.
What do Kiwi businesses need to know about the generative AI revolution? Can robotics help transform our manufacturing sector, and is there still life in the metaverse?
Tune in to hear Ben Reid's take on all of this, as well as advice on how we, in the words of Sir Paul Callaghan, "get off the grass" and build a low-carbon weightless economy.
From our browsers to yours, recommended reading from across the internet
Mentioned in the episode
- Ben Reid’s weekly Memia newsletter
- The Bryan Johnson Blueprint
- Hi-Tech Awards 2023 winners
From BusinessDesk
- The Warehouse privacy check: Journalist sent other people’s data - BusinessDesk, by Victoria Young
- Freightways and Merlin Labs trial autonomous courier delivery planes in Northland - BusinessDesk, by Brent Melville
AI corner
- Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis Says Its Next Algorithm Will Eclipse ChatGPT - Wired
- Amazon’s New Robots Are Rolling Out an Automation Revolution - Wired
- AI is killing the old web, and the new web struggles to be born - The Verge
Business and politics
- Twitter’s failure during the Russian mutiny - NZ Herald
- Why did the #TwitterMigration fail? – Café Lob-On
- NZ game maker reports $49m profit as Chinese Government eyes ‘golden share’ - NZ Herald
- New Zealand’s three-decade ban on genetic modification, explained - The Spinoff
- Microsoft wants to move Windows fully to the cloud - The Verge
Just for fun
- The digital future may rely on ultrafast optical electronics and computers - The Conversation
- Solar sails: zero emission cruise ship - Global Energy