In Episode 9 of The Business of Tech we catch up with Ben Reid, Aotearoa's leading futurist.

After we quickly dip into the 2023 NZ Hi-Tech Awards, Peter chats with Ben Reid, the creator of the influential Memia weekly newsletter, NZTE Beachheads advisor, and business consultant.

What do Kiwi businesses need to know about the generative AI revolution? Can robotics help transform our manufacturing sector, and is there still life in the metaverse?

Tune in to hear Ben Reid's take on all of this, as well as advice on how we, in the words of Sir Paul Callaghan, "get off the grass" and build a low-carbon weightless economy.

