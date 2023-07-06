In episode 10 we talk to science communicator extraordinaire Neil deGrasse Tyson.
In an interview with Ben, Neil shares his views on commercialising space, the cesspit of social media, science's racist history, and more.
They discuss his latest book, in which Neil asks what people, governments and businesses can learn by looking at the world from a cosmic perspective.
Ben and Peter also discuss the shifting sands for One NZ and Spark, Twitter's latest floundering, and the NZ launch of UK-based fintech Revolut.
From our browsers to yours, recommended reading from across the internet
Mentioned in the episode
- Neil deGrasse Tyson: Rocket Lab ‘should’ve happened decades ago’
- Forsyth Barr boosts Infratil rating after One NZ purchase - BusinessDesk
- Forbarr downgrades Spark - BusinessDesk
- Big drop in Datacom profits as it looks to an AI future - BusinessDesk
- Twitter’s tweet limits - BBC
- Banks beware: Revolut is here - NZ Herald
From BusinessDesk
- One NZ makes staffing changes amid business ‘simplification’
- Janine Grainger wants to inspire the world to work better
- Crypto fans warned that new technology does not make financial risk disappear
AI corner
- The Huge Power and Potential Danger of AI-Generated Code - Wired
- We are hurtling toward a glitchy, spammy, scammy, AI-powered internet - MIT Technology Review
Business and politics
- Meta’s ‘Twitter Killer’ App Is Coming - New York Times
- TweetDeck Falters as Elon Musk Wrecks Twitter - Gizmodo
- Secret cybersecurity shake-up: Andrew Little confirms, defends plan smoked out by protest letter - NZ Herald
- NZ in danger of giving away capabilities - RNZ
- Why now's the time for Māori to get into Aotearoa's gaming and tech sector
- Turnbull era tech procurement reforms bearing fruit - InnovationAus
- How To Avoid America's Misinformation Mistakes - Newsroom