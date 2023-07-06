Neil deGrasse Tyson's new book invites people to ask why we treat people how we do. (Image: ThinkInc)

In episode 10 we talk to science communicator extraordinaire Neil deGrasse Tyson.

In an interview with Ben, Neil shares his views on commercialising space, the cesspit of social media, science's racist history, and more.

They discuss his latest book, in which Neil asks what people, governments and businesses can learn by looking at the world from a cosmic perspective.

Ben and Peter also discuss the shifting sands for One NZ and Spark, Twitter's latest floundering, and the NZ launch of UK-based fintech Revolut.

